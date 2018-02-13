Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 13th

The River Lakes Stars and the St. Cloud Ice Breakers will each continue their playoff pushes Tuesday night.

The Stars will play in the Section 6A playoff semifinals after defeating Northern Lakes in their opening game Thursday night. The third-seeded Stars will play at second-seeded Fergus Falls.

The Breakers, who defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2-0 Saturday, will take on top-seeded Roseau up north in the Section 8AA semifinals.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Howard Lake 52, ROCORI 27

TUESDAY

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Willmar @ ROCORI

Sartell @ Alexandria

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo

Pine City @ Cathedral

Boys Basketball

Fergus Falls @ Tech

Alexandria @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo

ROCORI @ Willmar