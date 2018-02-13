Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, February 13th
The River Lakes Stars and the St. Cloud Ice Breakers will each continue their playoff pushes Tuesday night.
The Stars will play in the Section 6A playoff semifinals after defeating Northern Lakes in their opening game Thursday night. The third-seeded Stars will play at second-seeded Fergus Falls.
The Breakers, who defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2-0 Saturday, will take on top-seeded Roseau up north in the Section 8AA semifinals.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Howard Lake 52, ROCORI 27
TUESDAY
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ ROCORI
Sartell @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
Pine City @ Cathedral
Boys Basketball
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Alexandria @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
ROCORI @ Willmar
Boys Hockey
Monticello @ Sartell
Becker/Big Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud @ Breck
Holy Family Catholic @ Cathedral