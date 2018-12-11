Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, December 11th
The Rocori boys basketball team will head to Brainerd Tuesday night for a matchup with the Warriors. The Spartans are 0-3 so far this season, while Brainerd checks in at 1-3.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo (1-2) @ Alexandria (1-2)
Fergus Falls (2-1) @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-3)
Tech (1-3) @ Willmar (0-0)
Girls Basketball
Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-2) @ Waconia (5-0)
Rocori (1-4) @ Dassel-Cokato (0-6)
Fergus Falls (3-1) @ Sartell (1-3)
Buffalo (1-3) @ Tech (1-3)
Boys Hockey
Sartell (3-1) @ Hutchinson (2-4)
Alexandria (4-0) @ Cathedral (5-0)
St. Cloud (1-0-2) @ St. Michael-Albertville (3-1)
Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-2) @ Monticello (2-3-1)
Girls Hockey
River Lakes (3-7-1) @ Alexandria (3-5)
Brainerd/Little Falls (4-1-1) @ Storm N Sabres (3-4-1)
Icebreakers (2-6) @ Northern Lakes (4-2)