Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 6th

Alex Svejkovsky

The Cathedral Crusaders will host New London-Spicer in a fairly rare Thursday night football matchup at Husky Stadium. Cathedral was defeated by New London-Spicer in their opening game last week, while New London-Spicer was beat by Holy Family Catholic.

ELSEWHERE: 

Girls Soccer
Melrose @ Rocori 5:30
Willmar @ Tech (Whitney) 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo 7 PM
Boys Soccer
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Tech @ Willmar 5 PM

Volleyball
Rocori @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
Willmar @ Tech

Categories: high school sports, Sports
