Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 6th

The Cathedral Crusaders will host New London-Spicer in a fairly rare Thursday night football matchup at Husky Stadium. Cathedral was defeated by New London-Spicer in their opening game last week, while New London-Spicer was beat by Holy Family Catholic.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer

Melrose @ Rocori 5:30

Willmar @ Tech (Whitney) 7 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Tech @ Willmar 5 PM

Volleyball

Rocori @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo

Willmar @ Tech