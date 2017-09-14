Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 13th
The Cathedral Crusaders soccer teams will be hosting a boys/girls doubleheader against the Little Falls Flyers at 5 p.m. at Whitney Park. The Cathedral girls soccer team checks in at 3-2 on the season, while the boys also check in with a 3-2 record.
ELSEWHERE:
BOYS SOCCER
Willmar @ Sartell
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo @ Brainerd
Rocori @ Alexandria
Little Falls @ Cathedral
GIRLS SOCCER
Sartell @ Willmar
Alexandria @ Rocori
Brainerd @ Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech
Little Falls @ Cathedral
Becker @ St. John’s Prep
VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Willmar @ Apollo
Rocori @ Brainerd
Cathedral @ Foley