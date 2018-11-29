Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, November 29th

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team begins their season Thursday night with a home game against Fergus Falls. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. on Sports Arena East.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS HOCKEY

Storm N Sabres @ Wayzata 7 PM

River Lakes @ St. Cloud 7:15 PM MAC

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Cloud @ River Lakes 7:15 PM

Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rocori @ Paynesville

Tech @ Sartell

Foley @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd @ Apollo

Cathedral @ Holdingford