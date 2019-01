The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team will host the Buffalo Bison Thursday night at Apollo High School. The Eagles check in with a 6-3 record overall this season, while Buffalo comes to St. Cloud at 5-4.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Brainerd @ Sartell

Rocori @ Tech

Apollo @ Willmar

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes

Boys Hockey

Sartell @ Alexandria

St. Cloud @ Bemidji