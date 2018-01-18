Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 18th

The St. Cloud boys hockey team will have one final tune-up before Hockey Day Minnesota Thursday night when they play at Willmar. Puck drop is slated for 7:15.

Willmar has struggled to a 1-14-1 record this season, including an 0-5 mark in the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud boasts a 11-4 mark this year and is 5-1 in the CLC.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sartell @ River Lakes

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Delano @ Cathedral

Boys Basketball

Fergus Falls @ Apollo

ROCORI @ Sartell

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Basketball

Cathedral @ Albany

Girls Hockey

River Lakes @ Alexandria