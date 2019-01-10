Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 10th

The Cathedral Crusaders head to Sartell Thursday for a boys hockey matchup with the Sabres at Bernick's Arena. The Crusaders suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend, falling 2-1 to Hermantown.

Thursday's game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON beginning with the pregame show at 7:05. Puck drop is set for 7:15.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

River Lakes @ St. Cloud

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud @ River Lakes

Boys Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Apollo @ Rocori

Tech @ Sartell

Milaca @ Cathedral

Girls Basketball

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar