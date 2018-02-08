Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 8th

The Cathedral boys basketball team will host Foley Thursday night. The Crusaders are 14-4 overall this season and currently sit in first place in the Granite Ridge Conference with an 8-0 record.

The Falcons are currently 7-11 overall and 3-5 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The two teams met earlier this season, with the Crusaders picking up an 81-65 win.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Sartell @ Albany

Girls Basketball

Brainerd @ Tech

Apollo @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI

Boys Hockey

Brainerd @ River Lakes

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls

Sartell @ Alexandria

Orono @ Cathedral