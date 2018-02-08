Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 8th
The Cathedral boys basketball team will host Foley Thursday night. The Crusaders are 14-4 overall this season and currently sit in first place in the Granite Ridge Conference with an 8-0 record.
The Falcons are currently 7-11 overall and 3-5 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The two teams met earlier this season, with the Crusaders picking up an 81-65 win.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Sartell @ Albany
Girls Basketball
Brainerd @ Tech
Apollo @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI
Boys Hockey
Brainerd @ River Lakes
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls
Sartell @ Alexandria
Orono @ Cathedral