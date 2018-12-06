Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 6th

Dave Overlund

The Rocori Spartans will travel to Alexandria for a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball matchup Thursday night. Rocori is 0-2 to start the season, while the Cardinals are 0-1 after losing to the Moorhead Spuds in their season opener and the Tech Tigers on Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey
St. Cloud @ Buffalo
Alexandria @ River Lakes
Becker/Big Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey
Icebreakers @ Fergus Falls

Boys Basketball
Tech @ Apollo

Girls Basketball
Duluth East @ Rocori
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

