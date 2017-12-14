Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 14th
The Tech Tigers and Apollo Eagles will play a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Thursday night at Apollo High School.
Tip-off for the girls game is slated for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow 30 minutes later.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Alexandria @ St. Cloud
Boys Basketball
Alexandria @ ROCORI
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell
Girls Basketball
Tech @ Apollo 6 PM
Girls Hockey
Alexandria @ St. Cloud 515
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls
North Wright County @ Storm N Sabres