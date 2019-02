The Sartell boys hockey team will travel to Willmar Monday for a Central Lakes Conference matchup with the Cardinals. The Sabres are 14-6 overall and 7-3 in the CLC, while Willmar checks in at 2-14-3 overall and 0-6-2 in the conference.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ River Lakes 7:15

Girls Basketball

Rocori @ Eden Valley-Watkins 7:15

Girls Hockey

Willmar @ River Lakes 6 p.m.

St. Cloud @ Osseo 7:15