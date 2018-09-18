Prep Soccer Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral boys soccer team defeated Minnewaska Area 7-0 Monday night. McRay Drong posted a hat trick to lead CHS to the win, while Jack Thibault posted the shutout in net for the Crusaders.

Cathedral improves to 6-3 on the season and does not play again until Monday, when they will host the Alexandria Cardinals.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Delano 2, Apollo 1

TUESDAY

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM

Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Cathedral 2

TUESDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM

Rocori @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM

Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM

Heritage Christian @ Cathedral 7 PM