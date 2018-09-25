Prep Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral boys and girls soccer teams swept the Alexandria Cardinals in a doubleheader Monday at Whitney Park. The boys won by a 4-3 final score, while the girls won 2-1.

Cole Tetrault and McRay Drong each scored a pair of goals for the Crusader boys in their win. CHS improves to 7-3 on the season with the victory.

Maddy Bauerly and Anika Wirth each netted goals for the Crusader girls, with the win improving CHS to 4-4-1 on the season.

TUESDAY:

Volleyball

Alexandria @ Tech

Sartell @ Brainerd

Apollo @ Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori

Cathedral @ Becker

Girls Soccer

Willmar @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Fergus Falls @ Tech 7 PM

Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM

Apollo @ Bemidji 7 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 7 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM

Boys Soccer

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Rocori @ Willmar 5 PM

Alexandria @ Sartell 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ Apollo 7 PM