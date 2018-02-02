Prep Scores And Schedule

The River Lakes boys hockey team took down Willmar 7-0 Thursday night at Willmar Civic Center. The Stars were led by Paxton Nelson's goal and four assists.

St. Cloud defeated Sartell 5-2 at Bernick's Arena. Noah Bissett had a pair of goals for St. Cloud, as did Jake Rosenberger for the Sabres.

Brainerd beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 12-3 at Essenita Health Sports Center. Brady Pesta, Chase Christensen and Morgan Barber all scored for the Storm in the loss.

The Cathedral Crusaders picked up a huge 5-3 win at Breck Thursday. Jack Smith had a pair of goals for CHS, while Nate Warner, Ethan Cumming and Blake Perbix also scoring in the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Alexandria 71, ROCORI 60

FRIDAY

Detroit Lakes @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey

Ice Breakers 4, Northern Lakes 3 (OT)

Allie Cornelius 2G including GWG, Brooke Arvidson G, 2A

Willmar 2, River Lakes 2

Girls Basketball

ROCORI @ Tech

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Detroit Lakes

Cathedral @ Foley