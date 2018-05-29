Prep Results; Sartell Softball Survives

The Sartell-St. Stephen softball team downed Sauk Rapids-Rice 11-4 before topped Alexandria 6-5 to stay alive in the Section 8-3-A tournament. Courtney Deters was 3-4 with 2 RBIs in game 2 for the Sabres. Sartell will play Detroit Lakes at 2pm Wednesday in Bemidji in an elimination game. The winner advances to play Bemidji in the Section finals.