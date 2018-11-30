Prep Hockey Scores And Schedule

St. Cloud Ice Breakers beat the River Lakes Stars 5-2 Thursday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. The Ice Breakers are now 1-5 on the season.

St. Cloud freshman Katherine Bell scored at the 11:40 mark of the opening period to give the 'Breakers a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

River Lakes sophomore Hannah Zimmer's unassisted goal at 5:02 of the second period tied the game at one, but St. Cloud's Gabbie Rud answered with a goal at 10:06 to give St. Cloud a 2-1 lead.

The Stars tied the game just 2:35 later with a Kianna Roeske power play goal, but St. Cloud once again answered to regain the lead with a Charita Lewis goal at 16:46.

Bell and Taylor Holm added goals in the third period for the Icebreakers.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS HOCKEY

Wayzata 5, Storm N Sabres 1

FRIDAY

River Lakes @ Prairie Centre 7 PM

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Cloud 7, River Lakes 4

Fergus Falls 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

FRIDAY

Warroad @ Cathedral 7:15

Prairie Centre @ River Lakes 7:15

Crookston @ Sartell 7:30