Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 15th

The Fergus Falls Otters overcame a nine-point second half deficit to beat Sartell 72-71 Tuesday night in a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball game. The Sabres are now 9-2 overall this season.

Thomas Gieske led the Sabres with 26 points, while Luke Tillotson added 21 points in the loss. Sartell will play at Willmar Friday night.

ELSEWHERE:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Apollo 76, Brainerd 70

Tech 68, Sauk Rapids-Rice55

(Jared Yeager led Tech with 19 points and Tate Caldwell had 18. Tech is 5-8)

Delano 71, Rocori 36

(Luke Humbert led Rocori with 11 points)

Cathedral 54, Little Falls 40

(Jackson Jangula led Cathedral with 17 points and Andrew Weisser added 14. Cathedral is 10-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimball 70, Rocori 57

Tech 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47