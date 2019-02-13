Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 12th

The Sartell boys basketball team beat the Apollo Eagles 64-56 Tuesday night in Sartell. The Sabres improve to 15-4 overall and 8-3 in the Central Lakes Conference with the win, while Apollo falls to 11-10 and 8-4.

Senior Luke Tillotson led Sartell with 19 points.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Brainerd 78, Tech 65

Rocori 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Milaca 74, Cathedral 71

Girls Basketball

Brainerd 67, Tech 26

Apollo 64, Sartell 47

Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Rocori 48

Pequot Lakes 66, Cathedral 57