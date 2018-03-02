Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Thursday

The Cathedral girls basketball team beat North Lakes Academy 84-6 Thursday night at Cathedral's North Gym in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs.

The Crusaders were led by Megan Voit's 16 points, while Celine Shoenecker added 10 points. Fifteen different Cathedral players scored points in the win.

Cathedral will play against Milaca on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

In boys basketball, the Fergus Falls Otters beat the Sartell Sabres 76-54. Sartell will host Moorhead Friday night.