Prep Basketball Schedule- Tuesday, March 6th

The Tech Tigers boys basketball team will host Moorhead Tuesday night at Tech High School in the opening round of the Section 8AAAA playoffs.

The Tigers finished the season 18-8, including a 65-62 win over Moorhead on January 6th. The Spuds enter the playoffs with a record of 11-15. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

In girls basketball, Cathedral will take on Rush City in the 6AA Sub-Section final. The Crusaders beat Rush City 61-58 in overtime in late January. This will be the third straight season the Crusaders have met the Tigers in the sub-section final.