Preliminary Report: Fentanyl Deaths Rise in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The number of people who died from the synthetic opioid fentanyl surged in 2017.

A preliminary report released Monday by the Minnesota Health Department says there were 172 deaths involving synthetic opioids in 2017. A total of 156, or 91 percent, of those deaths, listed fentanyl as a contributing factor.

The number of overall synthetic opioid deaths increased 74 percent from 2016.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the dramatic increase shows there is a fentanyl public health crisis. She says those addicted to opioids may be unknowingly exposing themselves to deadly risks.