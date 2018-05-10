Predatory Offender Sentenced to Prison After Sex With Teen
ST. CLOUD -- A 33-year-old convicted sex offender from Pillager has been sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl in St. Cloud.
Nicholas Odenthal pleaded guilty in October to two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 and is more than two years older than the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Odenthal had met the girl in August 2016 and began a sexual relationship shortly thereafter.
The situation came to light after a traffic stop in St. Cloud where Odenthal was pulled over for expired tabs. The officer noted he was a convicted sex offender with two teenage girls in the car. One of the girls told the officer she was in a relationship with Odenthal. The parents were called and Odenthal was arrested.
The girl told investigators Odenthal knew she was 15, but misrepresented his age to be much younger. The victim said she believed Odenthal was 22-years-old.
Court records show Odenthal has a 2008 conviction in Crow Wing County for sexually abusing a child younger than 13.