Pre-School Education Leads to Later Success [AUDIO]
Today on WJON I talked with University of Minnesota researcher Dr. Arthur Reynolds. He discussed his recent study on a parent/student involved curriculum at the preschool level that has led to success for students in high school and beyond. Parents are encouraged but are not required to go on field trips and participate in activities. Finances are not a reason not to do this.
The study, published in tracked the progress of more than 1,500 children from low-income neighborhoods in Chicago, from the time they entered preschool in 1983 and 1984 in Child-Parent Centers (CPC) until roughly 30 years later. Listen to the conversation below.