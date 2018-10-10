Powerful Winds Whip Up Waves, Flood Lake Superior Shoreline

DULUTH (AP) -- Powerful winds have whipped up big waves along the shores of Lake Superior, flooding a business district and causing power outages.

The National Weather Service says a Canadian freighter measured a wind gust of

86 mph near Castle Danger north of Duluth Wednesday afternoon. Hurricane-force wind begins at 74 mph. The gale-force winds are creating waves as high as 14 to

18 feet.

The Canal Park business district near the lake was flooded and police closed the end of the park to tourists. Duluth officials said they wouldn't start officially assessing damage until Thursday.

The high wind also knocked out service for about 4,700 Minnesota Power

customers in the Duluth area on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in northern Minnesota, rain was changing to snow with accumulations

of at least 6 inches by early Thursday.