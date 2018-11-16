Powder Ridge Set to Open for the Season Saturday

KIMBALL -- The snow has been falling and Powder Ridge in Kimball is setting up to open early this season.

The ski and snowboarding hills will be open 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

Jerry Wahlin is the co-owner of Powder Ridge. He says they will be opening about a week earlier than most years.

"A lot of times we kind of shoot for the day after Thanksgiving we're pretty happy if we hit that."

Although Powder Ridge will be open this weekend, Wahlin says not every ski trail will be available.

"For this weekend we're going to have the single cedar, the bigger hill which is right down the middle, and then outback which goes way around the outside and comes back to the bottom of the hill."

Some of the other trails snow is on them but they don't have enough snow to open them quite yetTypically all trails open around Christmas but Wahlin says it just depends on the weather. Snowtubing will also not open until closer to the end of December.

