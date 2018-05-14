POSITIVE COMMUNICATION FOR HAPPY KIDS

Some of us are blessed with the ability to say just the right thing at the right time when our kids or other family members need to hear something positive. Others of us struggle. Every since I received a degree in Mass Communications, just knowing the responsibility of knowing what that means, has had an effect on my ability to do the very thing my degree says I'm great at. So I thought maybe you could use a little help too.

POSITIVE THINGS YOU CAN SAY TO YOUR KIDS

I was shopping around on Pinterest and found this list of 66 positive things to say to your kids. Read and study this list, and you'll be ready for any circumstance. Here is a link to the whole list, but some of my favorites are below:

Being your parent is my favorite job.

I love your ideas.

You don't have to be perfect to be great.

I'm so proud of you.

You are valuable.

You CAN say YES.

You CAN say NO.

I'm listening.

That was a good point.

Don't be afraid to be you.

I love seeing the world your way.

I'm excited to spend time with you.

I love your creativity.

I'm so glad you're hear.

You are enough.

I love watching you grow up.

That was brave.

I love you.

Nobody is perfect.

Not everyone will like you..and that's okay.

WHAT WOULD YOU ADD TO THIS LIST?