Positive Feedback Stemming From Sartell Park Conversations

SARTELL --Residents in several Sartell neighborhoods have been voicing their opinion on how to improve their local parks.

The Sartell Park Commission have been visiting different parks in the community to hear resident's feedback on park related concerns.

Community Development Technician Nate Keller says the turn outs have been better than expected and the conversations have brought the neighborhoods together.

"We'll get feedback from residents that say they know the person who maintains the garden, and all those folks live next to that park so they feel a sense of ownership and pride to the park."

Issues addressed have been new walking paths, equipment upgrades and planting trees.

Keller says they will take the feedback they have received and develop a strategy this winter on how to best approach the concerns.

"This winter we will discuss more of a strategy. But some of the minor improvements we are looking how much money is available within that park district and what we financially we can do and improve."

Members from the Public Works, Police and Planning and Zoning departments have also been in attendance.