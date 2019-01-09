Popular Local Cheesecake Company To Open First Store Front

WAITE PARK -- Over 200 flavors of cheesecake will soon be under one roof in Waite Park.

Christine's Cheesecakes plans to open their first store front in the Riverwood Mall near Anton's, after spending the last seven years operating at festivals and events or making custom orders.

Owner Christine Skoog says she is excited for the new chapter.

I'm going to have my own space with my own kitchen a retail area in the front so anyone can come in and have cheesecake and a waffle cone, cheesecake mini's or nine inch cheesecakes.

Skoog says for the last four years she has been making her cheesecakes inside Anton's Restaurant and before that at Cafe Renaissance.

She says her business has really taken off, and operating outside of an actual retail space has become a growing challenge.

It's challenging to schedule pick up times and delivering orders. This location will be an opportunity for the general public to stop in any time which will be more convenient for them and me.

The new store front will include a commercial kitchen, a small seating area and retail space.

If all goes well she hopes to open the at the end of January or early February.