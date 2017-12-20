Popular Light Display Closes, Citing Party Buses [VIDEO]
MINNETRISTA (AP) -- A popular Twin Cities residential holiday light display that attracts 500 vehicles on a busy night has been shut down due to rowdy and intoxicated visitors.
State of the art technology and months of preparation have made Trista Lights one of the most popular holiday light displays in the Twin Cities.
Homeowner Ryan Kasper-Cook says he and his neighbors have had a problem this year with a new trend of party buses taking tours of residential light displays. Kasper-Cook says loud, intoxicated guests usually get out of the bus, sometimes walk through their yards and are generally disruptive. So, the display had been shut down.
Kasper-Cook says it may return next year, possibly at another location.