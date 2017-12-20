Popular Light Display Closes, Citing Party Buses [VIDEO]

State of the art technology and months of preparation have made Trista Lights one of the most popular holiday light displays in the Twin Cities.

Homeowner Ryan Kasper-Cook says he and his neighbors have had a problem this year with a new trend of party buses taking tours of residential light displays. Kasper-Cook says loud, intoxicated guests usually get out of the bus, sometimes walk through their yards and are generally disruptive. So, the display had been shut down.