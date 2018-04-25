Poppy Salon Ready to Cut, Style Your Hair in Their New Home
WAITE PARK -- A popular Waite Park hair salon is ready to wash, cut and style your hair in their new home.
Poppy Salon, owned by Alex Hyndman, Nicole Kruger, and Jackie Hyndman, opened their new facility about a month ago. Jackie says they really love how open and welcoming the space is.
"You can see everything that's going on and I think our guest like that when they walk in. They can see all the way to the back of the salon and check out all the action."
The business first opened back in 2013 and has quickly grown, which led the salon to their new 4,000 square-foot facility.
Alex says they've added several features including better parking and more shampoo stations.
"We added nine extra cutting stations and we will be taking on massage service pretty soon."
Kruger says the response to the new salon has been amazing and they are excited to continue to grow and serve the community.
"We want to grow and expand our team and hope this continues to help us serve the St. Cloud area with great hairstyles."
Poppy Salon is currently looking to hire additional staff. The salon is located at 448 Great Oak Drive inside the former Ms. Melinda's Dance Studio.