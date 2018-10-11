Popeyes Wants To Bring Their Louisiana-Style Food to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- It looks like we may be getting a new fast food option here in St. Cloud. Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is interested in opening a new restaurant on Division Street between 23rd and 24th Avenue.

The city has received a plat application from "Popeyes St. Cloud" asking to consolidate three lots into one. Right now those lots include St. Cloud Glass and a home just to the south.

WJON has left messages with the Popeyes corporation and their parent company, Restaurant Brands International, but we have not heard back from them.

There is a "sold" sign on the real estate sign on the lot.

There are 14 Popeyes restaurants in the Twin Cities metro area, but none in greater Minnesota. Restaurant Brands International owns over 24,000 restaurants under the franchise names Popeyes, Tim Hortons, and Burger King.