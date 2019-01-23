Police: Watch for Mail Theft This Tax Season

ST. CLOUD -- It's no one's favorite time of the year again -- tax season -- and the St. Cloud Police Department is reminding you to be aware of mail theft.

Mail theft is an obvious issue year-round, however, it becomes far worse around tax times as several people still receive paper W-2's in our mailboxes. The information on your W-2 allows thieves to steal refunds, open credit cards and other accounts in your name.

The police say the best way to eliminate this is to have your employer send you an electronic W-2 if they have that option. Otherwise, check your mail each day as soon as possible, or have a trusted neighbor or friend pick it up themselves and hold it for you.

If you suspect mail theft or tampering, authorities say you should report it immediately.