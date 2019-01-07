Police: Waite Park Subway Robbery Deemed False

WAITE PARK -- New charges are pending in the alleged robbery at a Waite Park Subway that occurred last month.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the complainant admitted to police the robbery didn't happen.

Police were originally called to the Subway restaurant at 1301 2nd Street South back on December 28th. A female employee reported she was walking to her vehicle when a man approached her, knocked her down, took a bag of money she was carrying, then fled the scene.

She now faces charges of falsely reporting a crime and theft.