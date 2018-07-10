Update: Waite Park Police ID Men Killed in Crash

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police have released more information on that deadly wrong-way crash on Division Street Monday night.

Chief Dave Bentrud says the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was 28-year-old Charlie Barnett of St. Cloud. He was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound in the eastbound lane when he hit the victim vehicle head-on killing both people in that vehicle.

Barnett remains hospitalized and is being guarded by police. He will be taken to the Stearns County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

Booking Photo from Sunday provided by: Stearns County Jail

Charges could include Criminal Vehicular Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and an Order for Protection Violation. Additional charges are also possible.

The two victims are 61-year-old Richard Tomlinson of Grantsburg, Wisconsin and his passenger 77-year-old Roger Nelson of Clearwater. Tomlinson was driving the 1970 El Camino eastbound on Division Street near 4th Avenue South when he was struck head-on. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m.

Tomlinson was in town to test drive the El Camino to possibly buy it from Nelson.