Police Training Board Won’t Name Fund in Castile’s Honor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota board that oversees police training and

standards has voted against a proposal to name a new fund after a black motorist

who was killed by an officer last year.

The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training voted Thursday

against Gov. Mark Dayton's proposal to name a new $12 million training fund for

Philando Castile.

Community members favored Dayton's proposal, but many in law enforcement were

against it. They said that since then-St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez

was acquitted, the proposal felt like a slap in the face.