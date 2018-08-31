Police: Suspected Tire Slashing in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are warning residents on the north side of town of a recent rash of tire slashing happening.

Just after midnight Friday, police were called to the 900 and 1000 blocks of 35th Avenue North, near Electrolux. Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton confirms that six vehicles had their tires slashed.

The police have yet to take anyone into custody, however, are looking for two juvenile boys who were seen in the area during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police at 320-345-4444.