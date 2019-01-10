Police: St. Cloud Woman Facing Drug, Warrant Charges

ST. CLOUD -- Police used a search warrant to arrest a woman in south St. Cloud. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted the search warrant in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue South on Tuesday.

Investigators had information that 62-year-old Linda Merritt had methamphetamine inside her home, and they also knew Merritt had multiple felony warrants for her arrest. They say they found about 150 grams of methamphetamine in the home.

She is facing charges of 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance and five outstanding warrants.

She was brought to the Stearns County Jail.