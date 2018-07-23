Police: Sign-up Now for National Night Out

ST. CLOUD -- We're just a couple weeks away from the annual National Night Out. St. Cloud Police Department's Crime Prevention Specialist John Justin says now is the time to sign-up your neighborhood for an official visit from law enforcement that evening.

We've seen everything from the elaborate cook outs to the root beer socials. So it doesn't matter to us if you want to have a large event in a city park or just a small backyard event. If you let us know about it we put it on the list and then you get a visit from police, fire, and other officials.

Justin says they've already had over 30 neighborhood groups sign-up and they typically make over 60 official visits during National Night Out.

It is being held on Tuesday, August 7th from about 6:00 until about 9:30 p.m.

You can get more information by contacting Justin at the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 345-4182.

If you live in a city other than St. Cloud, you should call your police department to see if they are also participating in National Night Out.