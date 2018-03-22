Police Searching for Three Missing People from Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing elderly couple and their adult grandson.

The Paynesville Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff's Office are looking for 93-year-old Wilbert "Willie" Scheel, his wife, 80-year-old Gloria Sheel and the couple's grandson, 30-year-old Gregory Scheel. All three live in Paynesville.

The couple was last seen Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Teal's Market in Paynesville. Gregory Scheel didn't show up for work Wednesday evening.

Also, authorities say two cars are missing, one registered to the couple, a blue 2011 Toyota Prius, with MN license plate 148-GXL and another registered to Gregory Scheel, a tan 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante with MN License plate 449-XGV.