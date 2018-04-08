Police Searching for Missing Man from White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE -- The White Bear Lake Police Department is looking for help in finding 22-year-old Roberto Marquez of White Bear Lake.

Marquez was last seen Saturday afternoon when he left his home on foot to go to the Super America near his house.

Marquez is a vulnerable adult who may be lost and disoriented. He has wandered before but never been gone for this long. Because of the weather and the length of time he has been missing authorities are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5’7”, 200 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a slight beard.

He was believed to be wearing a green jacket (seen in photo), dark blue/black jeans, black shoes and a blue shirt.

If you think you have seen Roberto or know of his whereabouts please contact the White Bear Lake PD at 651-429-8511 or dial 911.