Police: Sauk Rapids Woman Arrested After Chase

WAITE PARK -- A Sauk Rapids woman has been arrested after police say she led them on a chase through several area communities.

Waite Park Police say the incident started just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday when officers got a call about a tan vehicle driving "all over the road" in the area near the Crossroads Mall. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and went westbound on Division Street/County Road 75.

The officer also says he saw the driver throw something out the window, which was later recovered and determined to be marijuana.

The driver drove through St. Joseph, out onto I-94, took the exit for St. John's University, returned eastbound on I-94, went through St. Joseph again. For the most part, officers say the chase stayed within the posted speed limits. Stop sticks were deployed near County Road 75 and Ridgewood Road in St. Joseph disabling the vehicle's left front tire. The vehicle finally came to a stop near the Burger King at 33rd Avenue in St. Cloud.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Kelly Porter of Sauk Rapids, was arrested.