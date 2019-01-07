Police: Roads Reopen After Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole

ST. CLOUD -- A vehicle crashing into a power pole caused a couple of St. Cloud roads to be closed for several hours overnight.

St. Cloud police say County Road 136 and 40th Street South were both closed after the crash that happened just after midnight. County Road 136 was closed between 34th Street South and 255th Street South. 40th Street South was closed for both eastbound and westbound traffic at the intersection with County Road 136.

Police say that while the roads are open to traffic again, Xcel Energy crews are still working in that area working to restore power.

You are asked to use caution through the area.