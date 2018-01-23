Police: Man Used Scraper to Ward off Robber

ROCHESTER (AP) -- Rochester police say a man who was robbed while clearing snow off his vehicle used an ice scraper to fend off the suspect.

The incident happened outside a Rochester apartment complex about 10:15 p.m. Monday. Police Cpt. John Sherwin says the suspect grabbed the victim from behind and threw him to ground.

The suspect allegedly had a knife and demanded money from the victim, who said he had no cash and gave up his cellphone instead.

The victim told police he was eventually able to ward off the suspect by hitting him in the hand with the ice scraper.

Police were able to follow the suspect's tracks for a few blocks before losing the footprints.