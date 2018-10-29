Police Looking for Suspect in Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assault

ST. CLOUD -- Police are searching for the suspect in a burglary and attempted sexual assault near St. Cloud State University Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police say they responded to the 700 block of 7th Avenue South on a burglary and attempted sexual assault call around 7:30 a.m. the victim, a 20-year-old woman woke up to find a man in her bedroom, naked from the waist down.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman by her ankles, she was able to alert her roommates and force the suspect off her, who fled the scene. The suspect is described as a man, mixed race with darker skin, in his 20's. Authorities say he's around 5'7" to 5'8" with very short hair, lean build and possible facial hair on his chin.

Police say this is similar to an incident that happened on the same block on October 19th. They're reminding you to keep your doors and windows locked.

If you have information on the incidents, you're asked to call the St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.