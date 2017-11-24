ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting after a 19-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers were sent to St. Cloud Hospital when a man had shown up in the emergency room with a gunshot to his foot. Officers identified the victim as a 19-year-old from St. Cloud.

Officers learned that a male acquaintance of the victim had come to his home in the 1700 block of 16th Street Southeast at which time an argument had occurred over past issues between the two. During the argument, the acquaintance had pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the foot. The suspect then left the home after taking money from the victim.

The victim was taken privately to the emergency room for treatment. The injuries were non-life threatening and the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is active at this time as officers try to positively identify and find the suspect. Potential charges include assault and robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org