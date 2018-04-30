Police Looking for Missing Princeton Woman
PRINCETON -- Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing Princeton woman. Princeton police say 46-year-old Tanis Larson has not been seen since Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at her home.
Her family went to a movie and she was gone when they returned at 7:00 p.m.
Larson left on foot and did not take anything with her. Larson has a disability that may affect her balance and causes her to walk with a limp. She is extremely religious and may seek out a church for help.
Larson is described as 5'7", 240 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt with Bob Marley on it, and black sweatpants. She may not have been wearing shoes.
If you think you know where she may be, call the Mille Lacs County Dispatch at 1-888-860-8250, the Princeton Police, or dial 911.