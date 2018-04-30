Police Looking for Missing Princeton Woman

PRINCETON -- Police are asking for your help as they search for a missing Princeton woman. Princeton police say 46-year-old Tanis Larson has not been seen since Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at her home.

Her family went to a movie and she was gone when they returned at 7:00 p.m.

Larson left on foot and did not take anything with her. Larson has a disability that may affect her balance and causes her to walk with a limp. She is extremely religious and may seek out a church for help.

Larson is described as 5'7", 240 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt with Bob Marley on it, and black sweatpants. She may not have been wearing shoes.