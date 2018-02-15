Police Looking for Help in Finding Missing Mankato Teen

MANKATO -- Mankato Police are asking for your help in finding missing 19-year-old Morgan Stolee .

She was last seen last Wednesday when she "abruptly left work" at 10:00 p.m. Stolee has had no contact with friends or family. Her last known location may be near McGregor, between Brainerd and Duluth.

She may be with a man named Trevor Newman , whose last known address is in the Belle Plaine area.

Stolee is described as white, 5'4", 110 pounds, possibly driving a 2011 Ford Fusion with plate number 350-UXH.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Mankato Police Department at 507-387-8725 or 911.