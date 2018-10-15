Police: Level Three Sex Offender Moves Into St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A predatory offender has moved into St. Cloud and the police want you to know the details.

The informational meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the police department downtown.

Thirty-six-year-old Dagan Lasart -- a level three predatory offender -- moved into a residence in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue South on October 9th. St. Cloud police say he was previously homeless. Lasart was guilty of breaking into a woman's home and using a mask and a weapon to sexually assault her.

Lasart served his sentence and is not currently wanted by police. He will be under supervision while transitioning back into society.