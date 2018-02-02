Police Investigating Shots Fired in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Police are investigating a report of shots fired Thursday night on 32nd Avenue North in St. Cloud.
Sergeant Jason Burke says officers responded to a report of gunshots being heard in the 400 block of 32nd Ave N around 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, officers found several shell casings in the street they believed to be a part of the incident.
Police didn't find any property damage or people injured from the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301.